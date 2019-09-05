|
James Reichert
Port Edwards - James J. Reichert, age 58, of Port Edwards died Monday September 2, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A celebration of Jim's life with a luncheon will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Club (420 W. Jackson Street) from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. A service of remembrance will be held at the Elks Club at 11:00 AM with Kim Roberts officiating. Military rites by the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post 9 will follow. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jim was born June 28, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Leonard and June (Griffin) Reichert. He married Penny Flewellen on December 28, 1991 in Arpin. Jim served in the US Army National Guard for 20 years. He was employed by McCain Foods Inc. for many years.
Jim was an amateur ham radio operator. He enjoyed coin collecting and puzzle making. There wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. He had a special love for old music and TV trivia. Most of all he loved time spent with his grandchildren. He always had a gold dollar in his pocket for them. A special memory from the grandkids is the annual summer water balloon bash, where he filled over 3000 water balloons for each party.
He is survived by his wife Penny Reichert; children Scott (Amanda) Krug, Mindy (David) Mock and Bryan (Krystal) Krug; 11 grandchildren Dylan, Alexis, Jack, Laura, Anthony, Brandon, Vanessa (Doug Fischer), Natalie, Erik, Kenley and Kolton; one great granddaughter Lydia; two sisters Debra (Kim) Roberts and Mary Reichert; one brother Kenneth (Dawn) Reichert; nieces and nephews Megan (Chris) Cremeens, Kent (Janna) Roberts, Cecily (Ryan) Fuller and Kaleb Reichert; mother in law Jayne Flewellen; and dear friends Steve Flewellen, Mariah Guyer and Tom Jessie; and several other friends and relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and special friend Ken Skiba.
The family would like to thank Dr. Isaac Yeboah, Dr. Ajit Abraham, home health nurse Jessica Lambright and the House of the Dove for the excellent care Jim received.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 5, 2019