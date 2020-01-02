|
James W. Hofmann
Marshfield - James W. Hofmann, 79, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James was born on October 21, 1940 in Marshfield, to Wenzel and Rosa (Willman) Hofmann. He was a graduate of Spencer High School.
Jim was a veteran of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, serving during the Berlin Crisis. He was employed as a mechanic at Sears, Montgomery Ward, Marshfield Muffler and Northwest Rental until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting and was a sports enthusiast.
Jim is survived by his brother, Robert F. (Mary Jane) Hofmann of Marshfield, a brother-in-law, John Hutter of Spencer and 5 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Roselene Hutter and 2 nephews.
Memorials may be designated in his name to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at the Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care Unit.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020