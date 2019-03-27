|
Jan J. "John" Slifierczyk
Marshfield - Jan J. "John" Slifierczyk, 98, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 12:00 pm on Thursday until service time. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jan was born on March 21, 1921 in Eastern Poland, to Anthony and Elenora Slifierczyk. He married Maria Kniazyszcze in October of 1945 in Germany. She died on May 13, 2006.
Jan loved gardening. He was a history buff, especially of his Poland and knew capitals of countries. He enjoyed TV westerns and fought a good fight along side the winner. Religion saw him through his life. He had a strong work ethic working at St. Joseph's Hospital for 38 years. One of his goals was to become a U.S. citizen which he proudly accomplished in 1966.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Aggie (Mike) McCall and Mary (Dave) Tiffany, all of Marshfield. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Christine (Kurtis) Cwiklo, Matt (Naomi) McCall, Jared (Chelsea) McCall, Sarah Tiffany, Laura (Steve Myers) Tiffany, Rick Mess and Cary (Dee Dee) Mess, and 9 great grandchildren, Alysha, Tyler, Trevor and Mason Mess, and Kaden, Mary and Mallory McCall, Halle Wenta and Elliana Sparks and a great granddaughter, Claire Mess. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Anna Stromski, Zofia Slifierczyk and Helen Kniaz.
He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister in infancy, his parents, Anthony and Elenora Slifierczyk, his wife, Maria, in-laws, Maria and Ignatz Kniazyszcze, a son, Stanley, and a daughter, Mary Ann McKenna.
Special thanks to the staff of Atrium for their loving care of our Dad.
In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 27, 2019