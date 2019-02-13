|
Jane H. Guldan
Marshfield - Jane Helen Guldan, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, after a long illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Samuel Martin officiating. Burial will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Rozellville. The visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Saturday at St. John's Catholic Church.
Jane, a nurse, mother and wife is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael and children, Renae and Ryan (wife - Autumn Brandi) and 2 grandchildren, Bruno and Aiyana.
She was a devoted Packer fan who loved music and skating, was one of 8 children of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Satran of Eagle River, Wisconsin. She was known as a dedicated and affectionate care giver in her three decades as a nursing assistant who worked with Neo-Natal pediatrics, oncology, intensive care and geriatric patients at Marshfield Clinic and St. Joseph's Hospital.
A graduate of Eagle River High School, she sang as a member of the Glee Club and choir sang in the St. Peter's Catholic School Church Choir. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. She attended secretarial school and beautician schools prior to her training and career in nursing.
Born on October 14, 1951 at Phelps Memorial Hospital, she was the second of eight children and is survived by her seven siblings, Daniel, of Bayfield, WI, Richard of Montclair, NJ, Jone Satran Fulkerson of Gainesville, FL, John of Madison, WI, Tom of Menominee, WI, Tim of Milwaukee, WI, and Mitzi of Newington, CT. She worked at times with the Satran family newspaper, the Vilas County News Review in production and administrative roles.
She met her husband, Michael, while both worked at Simpson Electric in Eagle River. They married at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Rozellville, before taking up residence in Marshfield in 1977, where Jane became a member of St. John's Catholic Church and devoted herself to her work as a devoted mother and nurse.
She will be remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister, friend and caregiver who brought warmth and humor always to the people in her life.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 13, 2019