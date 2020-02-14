|
Jane T. Maciejewski
Vesper - Jane T. Maciejewski, age 79, of Vesper, WI, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the House of Dove surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 6631 Church Street, in Vesper on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Nathan officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Jane was born March 18, 1940 in Stratford, WI to Anton and Bernice (Kaiser) Stueber. She married Raphael A. Maciejewski on July 4, 1961 in Stratford, WI. Jane was a 1958 graduate of Stratford High School.
Jane worked as a crop insurance adjuster for 28 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of the Farm Bureau, teaching "Ag in the Classroom". She was a member of the Central Wisconsin Master Gardener's, St. James PCCW, and served on the Lester Public Library Board. She loved traveling, tending her flower gardens and photography.
Jane treasured her family and friends above all else. Her greatest joy came through spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom walked confidently in her faith, which gave her love to share with family. It also enabled her to be excellent in all she did. Her Mother's Club gatherings and "ladies' lunch" with long-time friends were very special to her.
Jane is survived by her husband Raphael (Ray); six children, Daniel (Diane) Maciejewski, Diane (Richard) Dombrowski, Katharine (Robert) Altman, David (Victoria) Maciejewski, Tina Maciejewski, and Christine (William) Churchill; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly) Maciejewski, Jessica Maciejewski, Janel (Dave) Sabatke, Daniel, Mary, and Robert Dombrowski, Nicole and Sarah Altman, Alison, Evan and Travis Maciejewski, Lily and Claire Churchill; and 8 great grandchildren.
Jane is further survived by six siblings; John (Mary) Stueber, Paul (Jean) Stueber, Barb (Steve) Kastner, Donna (Dennis) Rief, Alice Stueber, and Mary (Clarence) Oertel; and brother-in-law's; Paul (Sandra) Maciejewski and Tom Maciejewski (Jose Nunez). She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at SICU and Palliative Care at Marshfield Medical Center and the House of the Dove for their outstanding care of Jane.
Memorials may be designated in her name to the House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020