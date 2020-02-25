|
|
Janet E. Laube
Marshfield - Janet E. Laube, age 82, of Marshfield, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Stoney River Assisted Living in Marshfield.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Withee, WI.
Janet was born on July 11, 1937 in Chetek, the daughter of Karl and Laura (Abel) Laube . She graduated from Colby High School. After high school she attended the two year Taylor County Teachers College in Medford, and one year at the University of Eau Claire. Having earned her teaching diploma she started teaching fourth grade in Rice Lake. After that she traveled to California and taught both second and fourth grade. Spending some years in California, she missed Wisconsin, so she moved back and finished her teaching career in Racine, WI. Janet retired in 1992, at which point she moved to Marshfield, WI and spent her remaining years there.
Janet is survived by her brother: Kenneth (Sharon) Laube of Marshfield and her sister: Lorraine Laube of Marshfield, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew: Allen Laube
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020