Janet Louise (Olson) Benner
Marshfield - Janet Louise (Olson) Benner passed away on February 29, 2020 at the House of the Dove Hospice in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Born on September 13, 1918, she was 101 years old. Janet was delivered by her father in the home of her parents, Edwin Olson and Signe (Carlson) Olson, in the Township of Lynn, Clark County, Wisconsin. Signe and Edwin were Swedish immigrants and Janet's Swedish heritage was very important to her.
Janet had incredible clarity until the final days of her long life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul (February 7, 1979), her brothers Walter and Edwin Olson, and her sisters Linea Zimmerman, Lillian Laubenheimer, and Elsie Corso. Remaining to cherish her memory are her children Paul (Paula) Benner of Eagan MN, Dianne Benner of Portage, WI, Nancy Young of rural Pittsville, WI, and Susan Benner of Portland, OR. Her grandchildren will undoubtedly share many "Nonnie" stories with their children. They are: Anne (Matt) Storlie and children Jonah and Kate of Eagan; Eric (Stefania) Benner, Zachary and Austin of Highlands Ranch, CO and Dustin (Sierra) Young and Audra of Middleton, WI.
Janet will be cremated and did not wish to have a memorial service. Thank you to dear relatives and friends whose constancy buoyed her spirits and continued to enrich her life to the last. You know who you are! Thank you also to Dr. Frank Guzowski and Dr. Kristin Polga of Marshfield Clinic. The wonderful staff of Ministry Home Hospice helped make it possible for her to live in her sunlit home on Cary Bluff until she entered the House of the Dove, where she received loving care and joined in (and generated) much laughter. Janet's full obituary can be found on the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home website.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020