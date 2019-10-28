|
Janet Rae Lange
Marshfield - Janet Rae Lange, age 77, of Marshfield, died on Sunday, October 26, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center. Jan was born on April 27, 1942 in Marshfield to Kenneth and Dorothy (Faulks) Smith. She attended Marshfield area schools graduating from Marshfield High School in 1960.
On February 26, 1982 she married Norman J. Lange Jr. at Wesley United Methodist Church here in Marshfield. Jan worked at the Marshfield Clinic, Wesley United Methodist Church, St. Joseph's Hospital, Dr. Robert Kay's DDS/MSD, Big Brothers & Big Sisters and Children Services of Wisconsin.
She sang with the Sweet Adeline's, loved flower gardens, and enjoyed many walks with her husband Norman.
Survivors include her husband Norman Lange, her two sons, Mike Holt, and Greg Holt of Marshfield, one granddaughter, Jennifer Holt, one great-grandson, Landin Holt, her brother-in-law, Victor Klumb, a niece Raeanne Klatt, and a nephew Brian Klumb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Kenny Holt, and a sister Carol Klumb.
Private services for the family will take place and a memorial fund in Jan's name will be established at a later date.
"Jan, I'm especially thankful for you - you are one of the greatest blessings God could have ever given me." Norm!
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019