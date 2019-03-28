|
|
Janice Hill
Marshfield - Age 84, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer with Rev. Samuel Martin officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday at the church in Spencer from 9 AM until time of services. Her family will have private committal services at a later time. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Jerad Hill, Alec Hill, Kelsy Mayer and Sydney Mayer.
Janice was born November 5, 1934 in Marshfield, the daughter of Emery and Frances (Bisser) Regele. She attended and graduated from Shady Lane High School in the Town of Lincoln, Wood County. Janice was united in marriage to Leonard Hill on April 23, 1955 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield. Sadly, Leonard passed away on July 7, 2010. For those who knew Janice, she was known as a hard working dedicated wife and mother, a waitress who had worked at many of the local restaurants including the Knights Inn, Charlais Supper Club, River Edge Supper Club and the Yellow River Inn Supper Club all located around Marshfield. Janice's success came from having a great work ethic and the ability to carry on a conversation with a smile with all the customers she served. She will be greatly missed.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer along with the Christ the King PCCW.
Her hobbies were watching boxing matches, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, sitting with family and friends having great conversations with a good cup of coffee and going to the casino to try her hand at winning the big jackpot.
Janice is survived by her children: Monte Hill, Ryan (Donna) Hill, Keith (Sandy) Hill and Cheryl (Robert) Mayer all of Marshfield; her grandchildren: Preston, Hayden and Mason Hill, Jerad (Kali) Hill, Alec (Taylor) Hill, Kelsy Mayer and Sydney (fiancé Zack Kayhart) Mayer; her great-grandson Romey Hill; her brothers: Ronald (Pat) Regele, Chuck (significant other Brenda) Regele and John Regele all of Marshfield; her sisters: Joan Anderson of Wisconsin Rapids and Shirley Bohne of Sun Prairie along with many other relatives, friends, fellow waitresses and her "grandpuppies".
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Janice's name for a charity to be determined later.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 28, 2019