|
|
Janice M. Seehafer
Marshfield - Janice Marie Seehafer, age 67 of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison.
Her funeral service will be held at 1PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, (604 S. Chestnut Ave.) in Marshfield. Rev. David Faulkner will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, (604 S. Chestnut Ave.) in Marshfield from 11AM until the time of service at the church.
Janice was born October 4, 1952, the daughter of Peter and Freida (Trickie) Korntved in Marshfield. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High. On May 25, 1991, Janice married the loved of her life, Roger Seehafer. She worked at Marshfield Door Systems, retiring in 2015 after 42 years. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, tending to her flowers, her birds, house pets, and going on lunch dates with her family and friends.
She is lovingly survived by her children: Dasie (Steve) Seehafer and Jodi (Nate) Wachholz; three grandchildren: Ashley Seehafer, Tanner and Dezirae Wachholz; two brothers: Jim Korntved and Leroy (Susan) Korntved and two sisters: Fern (Milt) Fitzl and Carole Stangl and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Freida, her husband Roger and sister-in-law Terri Korntved and brother-in-law Bob Stangl.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020