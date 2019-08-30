|
Janice M Shelley
Unity - Age 78, a lifelong resident of Unity, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Her memorial service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity with Rev. Amy Heinz officiating. Committal services will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday at the church in Unity from 9AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Janice's grandchildren.
Janice was born on January 7, 1941 in Unity, the daughter of Melvin and Edna (Laack) Tennis. She was a graduate of Colby High School. On July 26, 1958, Janice was united in marriage to Erland A. Shelley at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity. Sadly, he passed away on June 2, 2015. Along with being a dedicated wife and mother, Janice worked at various places in the area later retiring as a seamstress at Johnson Garment Factory in Marshfield.
Her hobbies included tending to her gardens, solving crossword puzzles, spending time with family camping and traveling "anywhere and everywhere". She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity and a proud member of the Elvis Presley Fan Club.
Janice is survived by her three children: Dawn (Greg) Geiger of Marshfield, Kevin (Susie) Shelley of Unity and Lana (Ron) Wilbur of Withee; her grandchildren: Melissa (John) Cokl, Michelle (Ben) Starke, Jonathon (Kelly) Geiger, Jenna (Dom Lang) Geiger, Adam (fiancé Tenille) Shelley and Sierra (Brad) Shinkle; her great-grandchildren: Tylan Cokl, Jackson Cokl, Cam Shelley, Remi Shinkle, another Baby Geiger due in December and Baby Shinkle due in April along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Erland, a sister Jo Anne Jost and a brother Jerome Tennis.
If desired, the family is accepting memorials in Janice's name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity.
Janice's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 30, 2019