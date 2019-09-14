|
Janice M. Weber
Minnetonka, MN - Janice M. Weber, 77, passed away on September 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Wayzata, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday Sept 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. The visitation will be from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Janice was born on September 29, 1941 in Park Falls, WI, to Fred and Anna (Weinberger) Hoffman. She attended Kaiser grade school and Lincoln High School, both in Park Falls. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield.
Janice married James A. Weber on February 16, 1963 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Park Falls. He died on July 24, 1994.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Jeff Eckroth) Weber-Eckroth and a son James F. (Christy Van House) Weber, grandchildren Joe and Taylor Gutoske, and a brother, Fred Hoffman of Park Falls, WI.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband and also her daughter Maria on December 28, 1967.
As a nurse, Janice selflessly cared for countless people throughout the years and in her final days she was surrounded and lovingly cared for by her family and close friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 14, 2019