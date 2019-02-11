|
Jason Paschel
Wisconsin Rapids - Jason J. Paschel, age 41, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019 after battles with health problems, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm Wednesday until the time of the time of the service at the funeral home.
He was born April 23, 1977 in Marshfield, son of Gary and Marie (Kleinschmidt) Paschel. In his spare time he enjoyed music, his dogs, four wheeling and especially enjoyed fishing. Those that knew Jason best will miss his kindheartedness and his love of friendships.
Jason is survived by his parents; Gary and Marie Paschel, his significant other; Kristine Johnson and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so by making donations to the family, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 11, 2019