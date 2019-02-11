Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Jason Paschel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Paschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Paschel


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jason Paschel Obituary
Jason Paschel

Wisconsin Rapids - Jason J. Paschel, age 41, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019 after battles with health problems, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm Wednesday until the time of the time of the service at the funeral home.

He was born April 23, 1977 in Marshfield, son of Gary and Marie (Kleinschmidt) Paschel. In his spare time he enjoyed music, his dogs, four wheeling and especially enjoyed fishing. Those that knew Jason best will miss his kindheartedness and his love of friendships.

Jason is survived by his parents; Gary and Marie Paschel, his significant other; Kristine Johnson and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so by making donations to the family, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.