|
|
Jean M. Hesse
Appleton - Jean Marie Hesse passed away June 3, 2019. Services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 407 N. Division Street in Loyal, Wisconsin on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Fr. Leo Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Jean's six grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church cemetery in Waseca, Minnesota.
Jean has been a resident of the Appleton area since September 2013, when she moved from Loyal, WI to Touchmark on Prospect, and later moved to Brewster Village in 2016.
Jean Marie McGuire was the first of eight children in the family of George and Dorothy (Miller) McGuire at Waseca, Minnesota, born on April 15, 1934.
Jean received her education in the area school system, attending a traditional two-room school for eight years, and attending high school in Waseca. Following high school, Jean was employed by Federated Mutual Insurance Company in Owatonna, Minnesota in the commercial underwriting department.
On October 29, 1960, Jean married Bill Hesse and moved to Minnesota Lake where she assisted in the operation of their printing business and worked in the public-school system administrator's office.
In November of 1961, Jean and Bill moved to Loyal, Wisconsin where they operated a weekly newspaper and commercial printing shop until 1968. She then owned a family clothing store for several years and worked at a bank in Spencer, Wisconsin, before joining her husband in the operation of an independent insurance agency. Jean continued in the insurance business until her retirement.
A mother of two boys, Jean participated in all of the usual activities of following her sons in sports, Boy Scouts, and school events.
Jean enjoyed bowling and dealing in antiques, and spending many hours at auctions and estate sales.
Jean is survived by her two sons: Alan (Shelly McKibbin) and David (Christa VanGrinsven); six grandchildren: Meghan (Marcel Lemmens), Sarah (Kevin Beasley), Matt, Sean, Alison, and Mason; and three great-grandchildren: Isabella, Edison, and Roslyn Beasley.
She is also survived by three sisters: Judy McGuire, Shirley Geraghty, and Sharon Rueth; and two brothers: Michael and Richard, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, sister Betty, brother George, and her parents.
Jean's family extends their sincere appreciation to all of her care-givers at Heartwood, Touchmark, Brewster Village, and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Wisconsin .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 21, 2019