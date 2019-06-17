|
Jean M. Knutson
Arpin - Jean M. Knutson, 79, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Service in Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home in Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 8:30 am until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will take place in Arpin Cemetery.
Jean was born on April 22, 1940 in Marshfield, to Lawrence and Madeline (DeBevec) Herzberg. She was a 1958 graduate of Pittsville High School. She was united in marriage to Glen C. Knutson on July 5, 1958 at the Little White Church in Dubuque, IA. He died on November 12, 2013.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother and also had been employed seasonally at Figi's in Marshfield. She enjoyed garage sale-ing, country music and was a Packer and Badger fan.
She is survived by 6 children and 13 grandchildren, James (Cindy) Knutson of Pittsville, and their son, Ryan; Jeffrey (Sheila) Knutson of Auburndale, and their daughter, Jenna (Gary Applonie); Jon Knutson of Arpin, and his daughter, Kierstynn; Jackie (Leroy) Berkholtz of Wisconsin Rapids, and their children, Nicole (Ken) Schunke and their children, Jesse, Abel and Jade, and Kelly Berkholtz (Joe Schooley); Jalayne (David) Anderson of Auburndale and their children, Jared, Jordan and Taylor; and Jennifer (Jeff) Korbal of Arpin and their children, Megan, Melissa, Morgan, Madison and Matthew. She is also survived by a sister, Julie Hartsough of Pittsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Jeremy Knutson, a daughter-in-law, Sandy Knutson, a brother, David John Herzberg in infancy and 2 sisters, Janice Rasmussen and Joan Herzberg.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Three Oaks and Heartland Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 17, 2019