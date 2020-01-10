|
Jean Marie Oldenburg
Marshfield - Jean Marie Oldenburg, 78, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, Marshfield with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. Entombment will follow at McMillan Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Town of McMillan, Marathon County with grandchildren, Patrick, Troy, Brooke, Christopher, Chad, Corey, Amber and Janalee serving as pallbearers. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, January 13 and from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday, all at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jean was born on May 4, 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Edward and Lillian (Hagen) Hempleman, the second oldest of four children. She married Richard Arlen Oldenburg on May 1, 1970. They later moved to Marshfield and opened up Burger Chef in 1969.
She loved going to church and was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed making wedding candles, sewing, camping, caring for plants, working with older people and gambling, but most of all, she loved socializing and spending time with her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her husband, Richard, six children, Richard (Pam) Hempleman, Jerry (Sandy) Schultze, Brenda (Mark) Linzmeier, Sharon Schultze, James (Patty) Schultze, and Kimberly (Mike) Nowak, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Edward "Sonny" (Donna) Hempleman Jr. and sister, Carol (Donald) Arnoldi.
She was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Nancy Duton.
A memorial will be set up at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020