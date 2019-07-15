|
Jeanette A. Bohman
Marshfield - Jeanette A. Bohman, 79, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Town of Richfield, Wood County with Jim Schreiner, Darryl Clauson, Dave Boyer, John Krier, Dennis Ecklund, and Parry LaSee serving as pallbearers. A visitation will take place from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Jeanette was born on August 10, 1939 in Wisconsin Rapids to Bernard and Mildred (Campbell) Haza. On May 3, 1958, she and Marvin W. Bohman were united in marriage in Wisconsin Rapids.
She enjoyed sewing, gambling, crafts, baking and watching the Packers. Known as "Ma" to those who came to the shop, she will be remembered as a tireless worker who not only raised her family, but also worked a 40 hour a week job as well as helped her husband and son in the business.
She is survived by her sons, Rick (Angela Liska) Bohman of Marshfield and Randy (Jennifer Howen) Bohman of Marshfield, as well as his son Alex and her son Kyle. She is further survived by her sister, Mary Lou Eklund, in-laws, Hazel Haza, Marge Jones, Jerold (Mari) Bohman, and Joyce (Darryl) Clauson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, BJ (Marnie) Haza, Joyce (Ardin) Rayome, Jack Haza, and Sharon Nelson and brothers-in-law, Walter Jones and Francis Eklund.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Three Oaks Alzheimer's Care Unit and Marshfield Medical Center Emergency and Palliative Care Unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jeanette's name to the .
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 15 to July 17, 2019