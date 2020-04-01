|
Jeanette Hubing
Tomahawk - Our beloved Mother, Jeanette Reed Hubing, the matriarch of the Hubing family, passed peacefully from this world in her bed surrounded by her family, on March 24, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 16 days.
She joins Clyde, her husband of 72 years, who preceded her in 2000. She also joins her birth family, parents Lonnie and Florence Reed, and her brothers Wilbur, Orval, and Russell, in her new Heavenly home.
Jeanette's father, L.F. Reed, was the first photographer in Marshfield, and for many years Jeanette hand-colored black-and-white portraits at the Reed Studio. Her first official job was "The Kernel Kid", making popcorn at The Adler Theater in Marshfield.
Jeanette and Clyde raised their family in Colby. Jeanette enjoyed the beauty of her Northwoods home on Lake Nokomis for 31 years.
Jeanette leaves her children Allen (Sue) Hubing, Colby; Shari (Ron) Bieber, Hayward;
Kristi (soulmate AJ), Tomahawk/Colby; Trudi (Eric) Cooper, Manchester, MI; Jodi
(Stan) Dietsche, Tomahawk; Vicki (Wade) Besler, Pequot Lakes, MN; and Wendi (Paul)
Bruber, St. Paul, MN. She has 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
It meant the world to her that her children were all with her at Mass on her 95th birthday
on March 8, 2020. Father Louis Reddy held final services in her home in the presence of her children.
Jeanette was a beautiful, peaceful soul and her presence and her warm smile will be greatly missed.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service will be assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020