Jeffrey Carl Moen
Marshfield - Lifelong Marshfield resident, Jeffrey Carl Moen, 65, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center with his twin brother David at his side following a determined battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery.
Jeff was born on July 7, 1954, to Carl and Eleanora Moen. He graduated from Marshfield Sr. High School, attended the UW-Marshfield Center, and received a BSN degree from UW-Eau Claire.
Throughout his career, Jeff worked as a staff nurse, head nurse, and hospice nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Ministry Home Care Hospice, and the House of the Dove. For many years, he and his former wife, Janice, cared for foster children with medical and special needs and assisted with Special Olympics.
Over the years, Jeff enjoyed fishing, weekends at his cabin, tropical vacations, football, and his companion animals, which he called "pet therapy." He adored his grandson and chuckled over how he was addressed ("Hi, Grandpa from Wisconsin!").
Jeff is survived by his son Ben Moen of Long Beach, CA, grandson Benji Moen of Oakland, CA, sister Charlene (Randall) Luchterhand of Marshall, WI, brother David (Judy) Moen of Hewitt, brother Gene Moen of Chicago, significant other Virjean Weber, friends Trisha and Dan Thumann, aunt Cecilia Schmidt, cousins, dog Cassie and cat Rupert. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Dawn Moen.
The family would like to thank physicians and staff of the Marshfield Clinic Health System, Marshfield Medical Center, UW Health Transplant Clinic, and UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Memorials may be made to the following in memory of Jeff: House of the Dove, Children's Miracle Network, Clark County Humane Society, and Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT.
