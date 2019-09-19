|
|
Jerome H. Hamus
- - Jerome H. Hamus, 91, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Stoney River Memory Care, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Hewitt. A visitation will take place from 9:30 am until service time at the church on Monday. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jerome was born on March 31, 1928 in Auburndale, Wisconsin to Joseph and Odelia (Breu) Hamus. He attended Marshfield High School, graduating in 1946. He served in the United States Navy and Army as a German Interpreter from 1950 to 1952 and then served in the United State Reserves for an additional 20 years. He worked as a postal employee for 34 years and then as a security guard at St. Joseph's Hospital for 16 years.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Maier on February 15, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield. She passed away on April 9, 2001. He later married Claudine (Radlinger) Blum on October 4, 2003 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield.
Jerome loved studying genealogy and he knew just about everyone and to whom they were related. He also loved food, traveling, and spending winter in Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Claudine, daughter-in-law, Carole Hamus of Madison, grandson, Nicholas (Beth) Hamus, granddaughter, Keri Hamus, great grandson, Silas Hamus, and numerous stepchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Joan (Hamus) Rotar and brother, Hubert Hamus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Charlotte, son, Kevin Hamus, and brothers, Gerald and Victor Hamus.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Wells Nature View and Stoney River Memory Care.
Memorials may be designated in Jerome's name to St. John's Catholic Church or the s Project.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 19, 2019