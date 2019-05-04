|
|
Jerome J. Reyer
Marshfield - Jerome James Reyer, Marshfield, who you might have known as Jerry, Romey, Romas, No Speakum, Old Man Ernie, Papa Romey, or even Pepperoni, died peacefully with his family by his side at Marshfield Medical Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 68. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with a celebration to follow at Brown's Bar.
Jerome is survived by Deanne and their daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Voigt of La Crosse, and Jerri (Barry) Hertel of Westby. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jahna, Marlie, and Evan Voigt, and J.J., Grayson, and Joey Hertel. He is further survived by two brothers, Bruce Reyer of Faribault, MN and Jeffrey (Theresa) Reyer of Rosemount, MN. He also leaves behind the sweetest girl, Paul Bunyan's Silver Babe. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Terrance "Terry", and an infant sister.
Jerome was born on June 18, 1950, in Faribault, MN to Marian (Walsh) Reyer and Ermin "Ike" Reyer. He grew up in Faribault with his brothers Terry, Bruce, and Jeff. They spent numerous hours fishing the Cannon River, visiting their Grandma Alma at her neighborhood store, and sharing shrimp pizzas with their mom watching the traffic on 2nd Avenue.
Following graduation from Faribault High School, he enrolled in the Industrial Sheet Metal Program at Dunwoody Institute where he was recognized for his talent in the trade before graduating in 1971. He married Deanne Doty on May 29, 1971, and they made their way to Marshfield, WI where he became a journeyman sheet metal worker for Mid-State Contracting and would remain there up until his retirement. Throughout his time in Marshfield, he would welcome two daughters into the world and raise them with Deanne. He made countless friends who would join him in various activities like bowling, pool, darts, trapshooting, and archery. However, his passions were always fishing and hunting. Hours were spent slaying crappies on The Flowage and there are too many stories to recount from the annual deer hunts. His family will always cherish their memories from the summer trip to Hayward and will have a hard time going without him this June for the first time.
All are welcome to attend the memorial visitation and celebration on May 11. It might have been planned earlier except May 4, the fishing opener in Wisconsin, is a religious holiday. Jerome was a simple man - he didn't have many wants in life. That being said, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you go buy some live bait and take a buddy fishing. The family would like to thank all caregivers at Marshfield Medical Center for their exceptional care and kindness during the last couple weeks.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 4, 2019