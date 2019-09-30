Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Jerome Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Smith


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Smith Obituary
Jerome Smith

Marshfield - Jerome Smith, age 86, of Marshfield died Thursday September 26, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jerome was born June 15, 1933 in Granton, son of the late Ted and Emma (Elmhorst) Smith. He graduated from Granton High School. Jerome served in the United States Navy from 1951 - 1954. On August 10, 1957 he married Beverly Hayden. Jerome worked as a Postal Clerk for more than 38 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 54, Marshfield.

He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and bowling. Jerome liked all of the Wisconsin sports teams and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly, Marshfield, 2 sons; Brian (Julie) Smith, Marshfield and Randy (Barb) Smith, Cottage Grove, 2 grandchildren; Stephanie (Ben) McDonald, Neenah and Bradley Smith, Lake Mills, 2 great grandchildren; Nolan and Benson McDonald, Neenah and a brother; Charles Smith, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son; Steven and siblings; Evelyn Nimmer, Roderick Smith and Richard Smith.

Memorials may be made to the House of the Dove, Marshfield, in Jerome's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now