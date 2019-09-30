|
Jerome Smith
Marshfield - Jerome Smith, age 86, of Marshfield died Thursday September 26, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jerome was born June 15, 1933 in Granton, son of the late Ted and Emma (Elmhorst) Smith. He graduated from Granton High School. Jerome served in the United States Navy from 1951 - 1954. On August 10, 1957 he married Beverly Hayden. Jerome worked as a Postal Clerk for more than 38 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 54, Marshfield.
He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and bowling. Jerome liked all of the Wisconsin sports teams and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly, Marshfield, 2 sons; Brian (Julie) Smith, Marshfield and Randy (Barb) Smith, Cottage Grove, 2 grandchildren; Stephanie (Ben) McDonald, Neenah and Bradley Smith, Lake Mills, 2 great grandchildren; Nolan and Benson McDonald, Neenah and a brother; Charles Smith, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son; Steven and siblings; Evelyn Nimmer, Roderick Smith and Richard Smith.
Memorials may be made to the House of the Dove, Marshfield, in Jerome's name.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 30, 2019