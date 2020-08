Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse J. Buchanan



Loyal - Jesse J. Buchanan, age 21, of Loyal, WI, died on Friday, August 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm at Schuster Park in Neillsville, WI.



Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.









