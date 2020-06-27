Jessie E. Ampe
Marshfield - Jessie E. "Jettie" Ampe, 95, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wells Nature View on Adams Avenue, Marshfield.
Due to the COVID pandemic, private family graveside committal services will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jettie was born on February 26, 1925 in Neillsville, the daughter of Clint and Zella (Harper) Asplin. She graduated as valedictorian of Neillsville High school in 1942. She was united in marriage to Raymond A. Ampe on May 8, 1943 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Neillsville. He died on November 28, 2000.
Jettie spent most of her adult working life as the bookkeeper for Ampe Construction. Later she worked for the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, Westview Country Club and the City of Marshfield Treasurer's Office. She was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She was also active in Cub and Boy Scouts and the Christian Family Movement (CFM). She loved dancing and card playing and was an avid sports fan of Marshfield Columbus and the Green Bay Packers. Above all, her greatest interest was enjoying family and friends and as the last of her generation, maintaining bonds with her extended family.
She is survived by four sons, Larry (Marian Freund) Ampe of Waukesha, Steven (Nancy O'Meara) Ampe of Marquette, MI, Douglas (Diane) Ampe of Fort Collins, CO, and Charlie (Joanne) Ampe of Marshfield. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Marissa Palomaki, Scott Ampe, Joshua Ampe, Judd Ampe, Nick Ampe, Charlie Ampe, Jessie Rae Ampe, Kelly O'Meara and Maureen O'Meara as well as fifteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Herb (Stella) and Craig (Eva) Asplin, and sisters, Carol (George) Scherer and Bethel (Dale) Armitage.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Aster Assisted Living, Wells Nature View and St. Croix Hospice.
Should you wish, a memorial may be designated to Marshfield Area Respite Care Center, P.O. Box 485, Marshfield, WI 54449. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
