Joan E. Knack
Loyal - JOAN E. KNACK, age 89, of Loyal, WI, passed away at House of the Dove, in Marshfield, WI, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal. Rev. Leo Johnson will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church, on Monday, from 9:30am until time of service.
Joan Elizabeth Meyer was born on May 7, 1930, to Leo and Veronica (Kilburn) Meyer. She attended St. Anthony Catholic Parochial School and graduated from Loyal High School in May 1948. She also attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Superior with a Bachelor of Science degree on May 16, 1997. Joan met her "true love", Milton John Knack, when his family moved to rural Loyal in 1945, and they attended high school together. They dated throughout their high school years and were married on July 14, 1951 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal, WI. Joan was employed at the Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI, as manager of the Psychiatric and Psychology Departments, a position requiring discretion and confidentiality. She retired from that position in 1991. Joan and Milton had also owned and operated Meyer's Dry Cleaning & Toggery in Loyal, which they sold in 1956.
Joan was active in the community as a member and officer of the Loyal School Board; a member and officer of the Loyal Library Board; a member and officer of Clark County HCE, and Live & Learn HCE; and a member and officer of the Loyal Historical Society. She was active in her church and was on the Finance Committee of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Milton of Loyal; her children: Kristine (Edward) Noeldner of Mazomanie, WI, Barbara Knack of Loyal, David Knack of Loyal; her grandchildren: Kaleff Knack of Eau Claire, WI, Riley (Britny) Knack of Eau Claire, WI, and Elizabeth (Dakota) Endries of Unity, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter: Karen Knack on May 22, 1972; and her brother: Alan L. Meyer on February 5, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, Joan's family asks that memorials be donated to the Loyal Historical Society or to .
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019