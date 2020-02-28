Services
Lake Bluff, IL - Joan Lauby, 77, of Lake Bluff, IL passed away on February 26, 2020. She was born to Leonard and Mildred (nee Morrison) Lauby on July 4, 1942 in Marshfield, WI. She is survived by her loving nephew Mike (JoAnn) Whalen; loving grandniece and nephew Brittany (Kevin) Meyer and Kevin (Maya Suarez) Whalen; and her loving great grandnieces and nephews Talon, Raven and Chayton. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marilyn Whalen. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 in loving memory of Joan. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or

www.wenbanfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
