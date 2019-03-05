|
Joan M. Roberts
Marshfield - Joan "Jo" M. Roberts, 80, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate.
Jo was born on October 9, 1938 in Elk Mound, WI, to Eddie and Margaret (Anderson) Gilbertson and was a 1956 graduate of Elk Mound High School. After her high school education, she attended secretarial school in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to Ronald C. Roberts on November 5, 1960 at Elk Mound Lutheran Church. They later divorced.
As a young lady she was employed at Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Jo moved to Marshfield with her family in 1965. In 1974 she began working for St. Joseph's Hospital Ladies Auxiliary Gift Shop for 26 years until her retirement.
Jo was an avid bridge player with the "Bridge Ladies" for over 50 years. She also enjoyed reading, sudoku, crossword puzzles, spending time with family at the cabin in Phillips, and touring and traveling with friends. She especially loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Cheryl) Roberts and Rhonda Butts, all of Marshfield, 3 grandsons, Torey Billiard, Cody Haupt and Joey Bangart, and a brother, David (Mary) Gilbertson. She is further survived by 3 nephews, Brian (Peg) Gilbertson, Eric (Shawn) Gilbertson and Kevin (Kay) Gilbertson, all of Elk Mound and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband and a sister, Virginia, in infancy.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 5, 2019