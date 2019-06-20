Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Joann Kissner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
200 S Lincoln Ave
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Kissner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner Obituary
Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner

Marshfield - Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner, age 76, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (200 S Lincoln Ave.) in Marshfield. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.

Joann was born November 10, 1942, the daughter of Thelma and Elmer Frey in Marshfield. She graduated from Marshfield High School. After graduating from MSTC in Wisconsin Rapids, she went on to work at the State Capitol in Madison, WI. Joann married her high school sweet heart Jerry Kissner on August 21, 1965, in Rudolph, WI. Along with raising her children, she and Jerry co-owned and operated Kissner Asphalt and Seal Coating. They began the business in Madison in 1970 and later moved the operation to Marshfield in 1981. After Jerry's passing in 2003 Joann ran the business for several years until her retirement.

Joni was a member of the Red Hat Society, YMCA Silver Sneakers Group and First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, horses, playing dominoes, being on the water and dining out with her friends. Joni loved laughing, spending time with family and her very special relationship as "Nana" to Alexis and Lucas.

Joann is survived by her children; Jason Kissner of Portland, OR. and Jacquelyn (Scott) Winch of Stratford, grandchildren; Alexis Mushel and Lucas Winch and siblings; Kathy (Roger) Davis, Alonie (Henry) Zimmermann, Ila (Thomas) Haeflinger, William (Lisa) Frey and Ric Frey.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Gerhard "Jerry" Kissner and parents Thelma and Elmer Frey.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now