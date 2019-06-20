|
Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner
Marshfield - Joann Carol "Joni" Kissner, age 76, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (200 S Lincoln Ave.) in Marshfield. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Joann was born November 10, 1942, the daughter of Thelma and Elmer Frey in Marshfield. She graduated from Marshfield High School. After graduating from MSTC in Wisconsin Rapids, she went on to work at the State Capitol in Madison, WI. Joann married her high school sweet heart Jerry Kissner on August 21, 1965, in Rudolph, WI. Along with raising her children, she and Jerry co-owned and operated Kissner Asphalt and Seal Coating. They began the business in Madison in 1970 and later moved the operation to Marshfield in 1981. After Jerry's passing in 2003 Joann ran the business for several years until her retirement.
Joni was a member of the Red Hat Society, YMCA Silver Sneakers Group and First Presbyterian Church in Marshfield. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, horses, playing dominoes, being on the water and dining out with her friends. Joni loved laughing, spending time with family and her very special relationship as "Nana" to Alexis and Lucas.
Joann is survived by her children; Jason Kissner of Portland, OR. and Jacquelyn (Scott) Winch of Stratford, grandchildren; Alexis Mushel and Lucas Winch and siblings; Kathy (Roger) Davis, Alonie (Henry) Zimmermann, Ila (Thomas) Haeflinger, William (Lisa) Frey and Ric Frey.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Gerhard "Jerry" Kissner and parents Thelma and Elmer Frey.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 20, 2019