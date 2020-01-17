|
Joanne E. Hartl
Wisconsin Rapids - Joanne E. Hartl, 84, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Hilltop Grand Village.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Auburndale on Monday, January 20 from 9:00 to 11:00 am. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am with burial in the parish cemetery. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate.
Joanne was born on July 4, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI to Rudolph & Adeline (Panske) Rasmussen. She married Raymond Hartl July 19, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield. She was a bookkeeper at Badger Motors in Auburndale for many years, and secretary at Auburndale Elementary School from 1972 until her retirement in 1997.
They raised their three daughters in Auburndale: Cheryl (Donald) Walloch of Wisconsin Rapids, Susan (Jeffrey) Richardson of Milladore, and Patricia (Guy) Kopelke of Ogema. She was a great cook and enjoyed reading, camping, tending to her flowers, and recently took up diamond painting. Joanne & Ray enjoyed winters in Arizona for the last 20 years.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 64 years and children, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Karen) Rasmussen; sisters-in-law Clara Hartl & Jeanette (Fritz) Berger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Leonard & Catherine Hartl, and her brother-in-law Roger Hartl.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Hilltop Grand Village staff for their compassionate care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020