Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne H. Nelson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne H. Nelson Obituary
Joanne H. Nelson

Marshfield - Joanne H. Nelson, 92, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.

Joanne was born on July 15, 1926 in Spencer, Wisconsin, to William C. and Cecelia (Gessert) Schaefer.

She graduated from Marshfield High School. She was united in marriage to Robert G. Nelson on October 18, 1946 in Janesville. He died on February 23, 1993.

She enjoyed cooking at the Hewitt Catholic grade school and Knights of Columbus Hall. She also loved to crochet and take care of her kids.

She is survived by her children, Sandra (Raymond) Dyer of Elizabeth, CO, Rev. Robert Nelson of Wisconsin Rapids, Debra (James) Sutton of Pittsville, and Gerald Nelson of Marshfield. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brian (Sara) Hansen, Rob (Cindy) Hansen, Nicole (Jay) Schenck, David (Karol) Dyer, Kimberlee (Bud) Kane, Kristine (Jesse) Phillips, Katie (Adam) Boehlke, Jennifer (Chris) Krueger, Michelle (Brett) Nelson, Jessica (Brad) Ehret, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Rueben Schaefer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.

"Keep making scrubbies, Mom!"

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now