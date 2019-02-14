|
Joanne H. Nelson
Marshfield - Joanne H. Nelson, 92, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Joanne was born on July 15, 1926 in Spencer, Wisconsin, to William C. and Cecelia (Gessert) Schaefer.
She graduated from Marshfield High School. She was united in marriage to Robert G. Nelson on October 18, 1946 in Janesville. He died on February 23, 1993.
She enjoyed cooking at the Hewitt Catholic grade school and Knights of Columbus Hall. She also loved to crochet and take care of her kids.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Raymond) Dyer of Elizabeth, CO, Rev. Robert Nelson of Wisconsin Rapids, Debra (James) Sutton of Pittsville, and Gerald Nelson of Marshfield. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brian (Sara) Hansen, Rob (Cindy) Hansen, Nicole (Jay) Schenck, David (Karol) Dyer, Kimberlee (Bud) Kane, Kristine (Jesse) Phillips, Katie (Adam) Boehlke, Jennifer (Chris) Krueger, Michelle (Brett) Nelson, Jessica (Brad) Ehret, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Rueben Schaefer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
"Keep making scrubbies, Mom!"
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 14, 2019