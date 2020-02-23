Resources
Joel B. "Joe" Wavrunek

Joel "Joe" B. Wavrunek

Eagan - Age 52 of Eagan passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Bernie.

Survived by loving wife of 20 yrs., Julie; daughters, Emma (17), Lizzy (14) & Greta (13); mother, Marian; siblings, Karen Wavrunek, Vicki (Jamie) Ploeckelman, Kendall (Melissa), Sherri Wavrunek, Chuck (Bre), Bobbi (Tony) Abney, Tim (Sharon), Connie (Paul) Wavrunek & Mike Wavrunek; in-laws, John & Wendy Beecher; sister-in-law, Beth (Matthew) Beecher; brother-in-law, Andrew (Nicole) Beecher; THE CRIB FAMILY; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Private interment later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Emma, Lizzy and Greta's educational funds.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
