John A. Zinthefer
Marshfield - John A. Zinthefer, 91, Marshfield, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Due to the corona virus pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John was born on December 7, 1928 in Marshfield, to Bert and Mary (Weigel) Zinthefer and he attended St. John's Parochial School.
He married Joyce B. Langreck on June 4, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Neillsville. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from December 1, 1954 until his honorable discharge on October 18, 1956.
John had been employed at House of Heating for over 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with his children and grandchildren, camping and polka dancing.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their children, Duane (Robin) Zinthefer of Marshfield and Dawn (Randy) Thomas of Auburndale. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jonathon (Amanda) Zinthefer, Joshua Zinthefer, Jeffrey Zinthefer, Nicole Thomas and Holly Thomas, a step granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dominic Butillo, a stepgrandson, Sully Luepke, and 2 step great granddaughters, Alexa and Madelyn Butillo. He is further survived by a sister, Rita Knetter and a brother, Roman Zinthefer, both of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lucille Zinthefer.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always hardworking, ambitious and willing to lend a helping hand. He was Joyce's everything, Duane's hero and Dawn's inspiration.
Memorials may be designated in John's Name to St. John's Catholic Church.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020