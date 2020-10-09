John D. Wylie Jr.
Marshfield - John D. Wylie Jr., age 62, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3pm until 6pm at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Burial was held at St. Mary's cemetery in Neillsville.
John was born December 15, 1957, the son of John Wylie, Sr. and Carolyn Wylie (Law) in Hamburg, IA. He graduated from Neillsville High School. He held various jobs throughout his life and spent the last 23 years working at Masonite, formerly Marshfield Door Systems. In his spare time, he enjoyed foosball, playing guitar and listening to music. Those that knew John best will miss his laughter and his love of music.
John is lovingly survived by his sister: Carol (Russell) Smith of Neillsville; niece Rachel (Daniel) Martinez of Neillsville and his nephew Jacob (Karen) Smith of Neillsville; great nephew and nieces: Ryan, Katelyn and Jennifer and his good friend John Greenwood of Marshfield.
John is preceded in death by his parents John (Carolyn) Wylie, Sr. and his sister in infancy Barbara.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/
