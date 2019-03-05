|
|
John F. Binder
Marshfield - John F. Binder, 97, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be held from 9:00 am on Saturday until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John was born on August 11, 1921 in Marshfield, to Joseph and Theresa (Mair) Binder. He married Ruth Wagner on July 11, 1945 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. She died on December 7, 2013.
John was employed at Roddis Plywood Company and then Weyerhaeuser Company for 32 years until his retirement as production coordinator. He enjoyed fishing and bowling and had a great love of singing. He and Ruth were instrumental in the formation of the Marshfield Senior Citizens Choir. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church Choir and he sang for many weddings and funerals. He visited nursing homes and volunteered in the community and he was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, John Eisen Council #1799 of Marshfield. His greatest love was family. He truly loved his children and their families.
John is survived by 7 children, John P. (Linda) Binder of Plymouth, WI, Jerry (Carol) Binder of Marshfield, Jim (Pat) Binder of Eau Claire, Jeffrey (Joanne) Binder of Hewitt, Joann (Mike) Weiler of Wisconsin Rapids, Jake (Missy) Binder of Marshfield and Joel (Mary) Binder of Marshfield. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Melissa (Doug), Tricia, Dustin (Erin), Allison (Jesse), Erica, Derek (Kylee), Amanda, Becky (Paul), Nathan (Lexi), Rachel (Pat), Adam (Erin) and Luke (Mindy) and 26 great grandchildren, Kiley, Mitchell, Logan, Andrew, Taylor, Jace, Grady, Owen, Hunter, Timmy, Kylia, Evie, Ethan, Shaun, Catherine, Emma, Keegan, Winnie, Cody, Tyler, Brianna, Savannah, Grace, Raegan, Levi and Artem.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, an infant son, James, granddaughter, Jessica Binder, brothers, Joseph, Jr., Frank, and sisters, Mary Cliver and Ann Rusch.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Marshfield Clinic Oncology Department, Dr. Gayle, the staff of Atrium Post Acute Care and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Sacred Heart Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 5, 2019