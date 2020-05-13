|
|
John F. Bujalski
Marshfield - John F. Bujalski, 77, Marshfield, passed away with family at his side on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Due to gathering restrictions a memorial visitation with 10 people at a time will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas Robertson and Rev. Donald Meuret officiating. Private family interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. The McMillan Volunteer Fire Department will form a guard of honor outside the church and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion following the service. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:00 am (CST) on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A public memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John Francis Bujalski was born on August 12, 1942 in Chicago to Francis and Alma (Hickman) Bujalski. He was a graduate of Carl Schurz High School and Northwestern University in Chicago. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam. John married Janet Carta on March 16, 1968 in Chicago.
John owned and operated an elevator company in Chicago and in 1974 moved to Thorp, WI and began to work for Midwest Distributors of Eau Claire and then Automated Products in Marshfield. He served as Mayor of Thorp from 1976 until 1980. In 1980 John and his family moved to Marshfield and he became vice president of Automated Products. He became a member of the Town of McMillan Volunteer Fire Department and then served as Fire Chief from 1987 until 2003. He was instrumental in building the new fire station in 1995.
John was a devoted Catholic and served as a lay minister, Mass server, lector and during his retirement years worked around the church helping out with projects. He was a people person and enjoyed going to coffee every morning after daily Mass and spending time with his family, especially his 3 granddaughters which he adored and was so very proud of. John was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, the Marshfield Elks Club and the American Legion Post 54. John and Janet enjoyed traveling the world and he also enjoyed golfing and the Tuesday night crew.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet, 2 daughters, Julie (Tom) Schlagenhaft of Marshfield and Jennifer Bujalski of Knoxville, TN, and 3 granddaughters, Tori (Chris) Pawlowski of Greenfield, Jacey Schlagenhaft of Knoxville, TN and Tia Schlagenhaft of Marshfield. His first great grandchild is due in November.
The family extends a special thank you to the Marshfield Fire and Rescue, McMillan EMT's, and the staff at Marshfield Medical Center, especially Dr. Linda Daly-O'Neill.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020