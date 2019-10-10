|
John G. Allen
Stratford - John Glen Allen, 75, Stratford, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Colonial Center, Colby.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau, with Rev. Rachel A. Wann and Rev. Joy M. Nelson-Jeffers officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield. The visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, and on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at First Presbyterian Church, Wausau.
John was born on November 28, 1943 in Stratford, to Robert and Evelyn (Colvin) Allen and was a graduate of Stratford High School. He then attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN and was a 1967 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. After his education he entered the United States Army Signal Corps serving in Vietnam and at Fort Snelling in Minnesota from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He then attended the College of Saint Thomas, St. Paul, MN, where he received a Master of Arts in Education Degree in 1972 and he began teaching physics, chemistry and math in Abbotsford for 6 years, math for 5 years in Stratford, physics and then math at Marshfield Senior High School until his retirement in 2001.
He married Margaret A. "Peg" Jaeger on June 3, 1967 at North Como Presbyterian Church in Roseville, MN.
John was a lifelong Presbyterian, being a member of the former Stratford Presbyterian Church, then in Abbotsford, Marshfield and Wausau. He had served as an Elder as well as holding other positions in the church. He coached basketball in all three schools where he taught and was active in teachers unions.
He is survived by his wife, Peg, a son, George (Stephanie) Allen of Maple Grove, MN and a daughter, Susan (Sean) Wrobel of Inver Grove Heights, MN. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Michael Allen and Jonathan and Ethan Wrobel. He is further survived by a sister, Elizabeth Ann Ringstad of Ripon and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret Miller.
Memorials may be designated in John's name to the First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, Mission Fund or to a .
