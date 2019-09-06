|
John H. Kloch
Marshfield - John H. Kloch, 86, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Atrium of Marshfield.
A Mass will be held at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 112 E 11th St, Marshfield, WI on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 to celebrate the life of John H. Kloch Jr. with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 am until service time at church and refreshments will be held at Wildwood Regency 1624 S. Roddis Ave, Marshfield in the Community Room from noon to 1:30 pm.
John was born on April 23, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Stella (Pomorski) Kloch. He attended the Chicago School of Photography before enlisting in the United States Army where he served from 1950-1954. He then married Tessie Alice Senski on September 18, 1954 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
John was a member of the Pittsville VFW and Lion's Club. He enjoyed living in the middle of 40 acres, making trails through the woods available to his friends from both Wisconsin and Illinois so they could enjoy hunting with him. He loved working with his hands - a jack of all trades. Photography was one of his lifelong hobbies which he enjoyed capturing the perfect mood and moments shared by family and friends. He was never without a camera.
He is survived by his wife, Tessie, daughters, Susan (Douglas) Wendlandt of Marshfield and Denise (Randall) Feirer of Manawa, grandchildren, Charles (Jill) Wendlandt, Scott (Allie) Wendlandt, and Katie (Alex Radtke) Wendlandt, and great granddaughter, Emilia Kloch Radtke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brothers, Walter Kloch and Eugene Sebek.
It seems fitting that you past just as our seasons began to shift. Summer was always your season. May you forever be able to lay in the sun and tan on your lounging lawn chair, pick plumbs off your plum trees, tend to your back yard garden, take pictures of flowers and nature and build swings in the tallest trees. I have no doubt you are watching over us. Enjoy your endless summer, Grandpa John.
"Minutes turn to hours, days to years then gone
But when all else has been forgotten
Still our song lives on"
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 6, 2019