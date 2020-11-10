John H. Schiferl



Stratford - John H. Schiferl, 71, Stratford, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home in the Town of Cleveland, Marathon County.



John was born on January 5, 1949 in Marshfield, the son of Alex and Fern (Johnson) Schiferl. He had been employed at Wisconsin Homes until his retirement.



John is survived by his brothers and sisters, Harold Schiferl of Sarasota, FL, Myron (Karen) Schiferl of Marshfield, Kathy (Jim) DeWitt of Wisconsin Rapids, Donald Schiferl of Danville, Iowa, Donna (Victor) Wong of Waukesha and Joyce Polzer of Wisconsin Rapids. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Judie Schiferl.



Funeral services will be held at a later date. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store