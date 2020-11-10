1/1
John H. Schiferl
1949 - 2020
John H. Schiferl

Stratford - John H. Schiferl, 71, Stratford, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home in the Town of Cleveland, Marathon County.

John was born on January 5, 1949 in Marshfield, the son of Alex and Fern (Johnson) Schiferl. He had been employed at Wisconsin Homes until his retirement.

John is survived by his brothers and sisters, Harold Schiferl of Sarasota, FL, Myron (Karen) Schiferl of Marshfield, Kathy (Jim) DeWitt of Wisconsin Rapids, Donald Schiferl of Danville, Iowa, Donna (Victor) Wong of Waukesha and Joyce Polzer of Wisconsin Rapids. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Judie Schiferl.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
November 10, 2020
To John's family

I am so sorry for your loss. I did not know John personally, but I attended grade school at St. Joseph's School in Hewitt with some of his siblings. He was taken from you way too soon. Keep your memories with him close in your hearts and may they bring you comfort. May he rest in peace. God bless you all and may He be with you through this difficult time..
Nancy Seidl
Classmate
