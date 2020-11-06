John J. Kellar
Marshfield - John Kellar, 96, Marshfield, Wisconsin formerly of Trafford, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Colonial Center in Colby, WI.
A burial with military honors will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marsfield, WI during the summer of 2021.
John was born on April 19, 1924 in Trafford, PA to Peter and Caroline (Kolonki) Kellar. He attended Trafford High School. Upon high school graduation in 1942, he joined the United States Army. He served in WWII as a Staff Sergeant. After returning from war, he continued working at Westinghouse for an additional 35 years.
He was united in marriage to Nellie Mendel on June 6, 1948 at St. Leocadia Church in Wilmerding, PA. They loved to travel, visiting 47 of the 50 states. They also spent time overseas, on train rides, and cruises. John was a member of the VFW and Polish Club in Trafford, PA. He loved to garden and tend to his flowers. John entertained many of his friends and family at his bar in the basement. John and Nellie enjoyed watching their grandsons sporting events. He was an avid fan of Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. In 2017, John and Nellie moved to Marshfield, Wisconsin to live with their daughter and son in law Steve Seidl.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie, daughter Sandra and husband Steve Seidl of Marshfield, Wisconsin, son, Richard Kellar of Germantown, MD, and his 4 grandsons, Michael, Patrick, Andrew, and Kevin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marshfield Medical Center, 5 West Rehab, The Colonial Center and Ascension Hospice all located in Wisconsin.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com