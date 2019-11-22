|
|
John J. Weber
Marshfield - John J. Weber, 86, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Military rites will be conducted at the church following the funeral, by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1866 of Marshfield Burial will be in Veterans Field of Honor in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John was born on April 12, 1933 in the Town of Day, Marathon County, to Theodore and Veronica (Guldan) Weber. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from July 28, 1953 until his honorable discharge on May 21, 1955. He married Janel K. Walgenbach on September 1, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford.
John was employed as a road grader operator by the City of Marshfield Street Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed countless trips to the lake and family cabin north of Tripoli, Wisconsin. He also was a Packer and Nascar fan and enjoyed listening to polka music.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet, their son, Michael Weber and their daughter, Charleen Weber. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Nicole Bargander and Aaron Weber and 3 great grandchildren, Kaden, Brynlee and Harper Bargander. He is further survived by his brother and sisters, George (Pat) Weber of West Allis, Dorothy Fischer of Stratford, Joan (Jim) Jirschele of Stratford, Florence (Bob) Klump of Conover, Kathleen (Russ) Kelnhofer of Plover and Mary (Jim) Kreiger of Mayville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Gary and sister, Betty Weis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Our Lady of Peace Church or the .
