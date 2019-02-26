|
John P. Hamann
Edgar - John P. Hamann, 79, Edgar, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield, after a long battle with health issues.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, F4356 State Highway 97, Edgar, WI, with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until service time, all at the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John was born on February 20, 1940 at home to the late Carl and Selma (Pilgrim) Hamann and was a graduate of Edgar High School. After his education, John worked for Frankfort Cheese for 13 years and became a licensed cheesemaker. John was drafted into the Army and spent 2 ½ years in Germany and 6 months in CA as a specialist in artillery. John also worked as a patrolman for the Town of Frankfort for 10 years and 29 years for Marathon County. On the side, John worked as an electrician for many years.
John did much work in building all of his homes after his retirement. He also did a lot of work for Habitat for Humanity. He helped out with pancake breakfasts and hamburger/brat fries for the VFW of Stratford and for his church. If at any time anyone needed help, John was there to help them. He liked reading and always had books stacked up by his chair. He was an active member in the Edgar Steam and Engine Club for over 20 years. He also served on the Town of Frankfort Board and numerous other boards and organizations.
John married Joyce Nagel in 1969. They had 2 children, Allen (Wendy) Hamann and Gayle (Jim) Grohall. John and Joyce later divorced.
John married Karen Fons in 1994. She had 3 children, Lance (special friend, Danielle) Fons, Brandon (Val) Fons and Kendra (Kevin) Soczka. John had 8 grandchildren, Samantha Fons, Natalie Soczka, Jocelyn Hamann, Kelsey Fons, Alyssa Soczka, Cailin Grohall, Pierson Hamann and Griffin Grohall. He is also survived by 4 brothers and a sister, Jim (Janice) Hamann of Weston, Lloyd (Cathy) Hamann of Custer, Tom (Carol) Hamann of Nekoosa and Mary (Lloyd) Schultz of Edgar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Charles (Thea), Bob (Wilma), and David.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 26, 2019