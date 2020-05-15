Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
12:15 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Faith Fellowship,
Marshfield, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. "Jack" Walden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. "Jack" Walden Obituary
John "Jack" S. Walden

Marshfield - John "Jack" S. Walden, 78, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Faith Fellowship, Marshfield with Pastor Larry Sheahan officiating. It will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:30 am (CST). Following the funeral, we invite the public to a graveside service at approximately 12:15 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jack was born on August 8, 1941 in New Lisbon to Jefferson and Margaret (Stickler) Walden. He attended and graduated from New Lisbon High School and UW-Madison. On October 11, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Kohlbeck at St. John's Church in Marshfield.

Jack moved to Marshfield after graduating from UW-Madison and started his pharmacy career at Wing's Drug Store. From there he spent the next 35 years as a pharmacist at St. Joseph's Hospital. Jack was loved and respected by all. His smile and friendly demeanor were contagious to everyone. On March 4, 1991, Jack received his second chance for life with a heart transplant. He had 29 wonderful extra years with his family and friends. He embraced his gift and lived every day to the fullest.

For over fifty years, Jack was a dedicated member of Faith Fellowship Church, serving on various boards. He had a love for flying and was a member of the Mid-State Aeroguidance Club. He enjoyed writing the monthly newsletter, planning events for the club, and attending the annual EAA AirVenture. After his transplant, Jack became actively involved with the Second Chance for Life Foundation. It was important people were aware of the need for organ donations, and Jack supported this cause in whatever way he could.

Jack was a dedicated and fun-loving husband, father, and grandpa.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, son, Scott Walden (fiancé Mai Nguyen) of Orlando, FL, daughters, Jennifer (Justin Zahn) Walden and Peggy (David) Lyle, both of Marshfield, and 3 grandchildren, Cooper, Charlotte, and Claudia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Marie Duffy, sister, Ava "Susie" Tretsven, and special aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Clarence Sorenson.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -