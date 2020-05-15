|
|
John "Jack" S. Walden
Marshfield - John "Jack" S. Walden, 78, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Faith Fellowship, Marshfield with Pastor Larry Sheahan officiating. It will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:30 am (CST). Following the funeral, we invite the public to a graveside service at approximately 12:15 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jack was born on August 8, 1941 in New Lisbon to Jefferson and Margaret (Stickler) Walden. He attended and graduated from New Lisbon High School and UW-Madison. On October 11, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Kohlbeck at St. John's Church in Marshfield.
Jack moved to Marshfield after graduating from UW-Madison and started his pharmacy career at Wing's Drug Store. From there he spent the next 35 years as a pharmacist at St. Joseph's Hospital. Jack was loved and respected by all. His smile and friendly demeanor were contagious to everyone. On March 4, 1991, Jack received his second chance for life with a heart transplant. He had 29 wonderful extra years with his family and friends. He embraced his gift and lived every day to the fullest.
For over fifty years, Jack was a dedicated member of Faith Fellowship Church, serving on various boards. He had a love for flying and was a member of the Mid-State Aeroguidance Club. He enjoyed writing the monthly newsletter, planning events for the club, and attending the annual EAA AirVenture. After his transplant, Jack became actively involved with the Second Chance for Life Foundation. It was important people were aware of the need for organ donations, and Jack supported this cause in whatever way he could.
Jack was a dedicated and fun-loving husband, father, and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, son, Scott Walden (fiancé Mai Nguyen) of Orlando, FL, daughters, Jennifer (Justin Zahn) Walden and Peggy (David) Lyle, both of Marshfield, and 3 grandchildren, Cooper, Charlotte, and Claudia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Marie Duffy, sister, Ava "Susie" Tretsven, and special aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Clarence Sorenson.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020