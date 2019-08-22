|
John Ziebell
. - John Lange Ziebell, age 70, of Marshfield, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center, in Marshfield. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hansen -Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday.
John was born August 29, 1948, the son of Herbert M. and Arleigh J. (Lange) Ziebell in LaCrosse. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1966. He received his BS and MS (Vocational Rehabilitation) degrees from what was then Stout State University in Menominee. John is a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Kimberly Clark in 2003 and then moved to Marshfield. In retirement, he worked at St Vincent De Paul.
He loved sports and played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He was a gifted woodworker. He also loved fishing with his children at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin. John had an infectious personality. His sense of humor was unrivaled as was his love for his family. John is preceded in death by his parents. He is succeeded by his siblings: Anne, Hazelhurst and Tom (Sally), Oklahoma City; children: John, Phillips, Nicole (Joe) New London, Andrew, Fort Walton Beach, Aaron (Tara), Wausau, and David, Hazelhurst; as well as dear friend: Diane Zell, Marshfield. John had ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 22, 2019