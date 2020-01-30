Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Hardinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon T. Hardinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon T. Hardinger Obituary
Jon T. Hardinger

Marshfield - Jon T. Hardinger, 68, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 11:00 am until service. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate.

Jon was born on December 21, 1951 in Marshfield, to John and Regina (Felton) Hardinger. He worked all of his life as a carpenter, contractor and exceptional home builder. He was a devoted Packer and Badger fan. He loved camping and hunting birds with his buddies, Zeke and Jake. He had a big heart and never said one bad word about anyone. He enjoyed cooking and made the best ever bloody Mary's. He loved spending time with his best friend and nephew, Ron Hardinger. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #665 of Marshfield.

He is survived by Rita Blenker and siblings, Pat Asher of Naples, FL, Chuck Hardinger of Marshfield, and Carol Kennedy of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Marvin Hardinger, Marlene Hardinger, Floyd "Sooner" Hardinger and Donald Hardinger.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -