|
|
Jon T. Hardinger
Marshfield - Jon T. Hardinger, 68, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 11:00 am until service. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate.
Jon was born on December 21, 1951 in Marshfield, to John and Regina (Felton) Hardinger. He worked all of his life as a carpenter, contractor and exceptional home builder. He was a devoted Packer and Badger fan. He loved camping and hunting birds with his buddies, Zeke and Jake. He had a big heart and never said one bad word about anyone. He enjoyed cooking and made the best ever bloody Mary's. He loved spending time with his best friend and nephew, Ron Hardinger. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #665 of Marshfield.
He is survived by Rita Blenker and siblings, Pat Asher of Naples, FL, Chuck Hardinger of Marshfield, and Carol Kennedy of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Marvin Hardinger, Marlene Hardinger, Floyd "Sooner" Hardinger and Donald Hardinger.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020