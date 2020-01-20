|
Joseph A. Kiwak Jr.
Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph (Joe) A. Kiwak Jr., 87, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully at Wausau Aspirus Hospital in the presence of family on Friday, January 17, 2020. A private service with military rites will be conducted in the spring.
Joseph Jr. was born on December 30, 1932, in West Allis, WI, to Joseph T. and Adelle T. (Krivauek) Kiwak. Joseph Jr. and his family came to the Pittsville area in 1947 where he graduated from Pittsville High School in 1950. He also received an Electronics diploma from DeForest Correspondence School.
Joseph Jr. operated Kiwak Radio and TV providing sales and repair service with his brother, Robert, from 1950 to 1964. He had the first color television set in the area due to distribution of Admiral products. Joseph Jr. also worked for Elm Lake Cranberry Company, Admussen Cranberry and Moss Company, Kiwak Moss Company, Preway, Inc., and the Port Edwards paper mill.
Joseph Jr. served in the U.S. Army (Signal Intelligence Corp.) from 1952 to 1955 with the 304th Signal Battalion on the Korean peninsula. He received an honorable discharge in 1961.
Joseph Jr. is survived by his wife, Loretta Kiwak of Wisconsin Rapids; two daughters, Debra (Tom) Jungwirth of Wisconsin Rapids and Kristen (Eric) Kiwak-Turner of Marshfield; two sons, Joseph (Therese Writz) Kiwak III of Stratford and David (Tammy) Kiwak of Wisconsin Rapids; one granddaughter, Kiara Kiwak of Wisconsin Rapids; and numerous cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020