Joseph C. Gehl
1946 - 2020
Joseph C. Gehl

Stratford - Joseph C. Gehl, Jr., 73 Stratford, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Joseph was born on October 9, 1946 in Milwaukee, to Antonio (Boettcher) and Joseph C. Gehl, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as a sergeant in Vietnam. He married Marcia A. Brickman on November 23, 1968 and she died on July 29, 2011.

Joseph most recently was employed at Wausau Window and Walls for 15 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Mill Church, Stratford.

He is survived by a son, Joey Gehl of Stratford and a daughter, Traci Jo (Glen) Darrow of Marshfield, a grandson, Matthew Tingue and a great granddaughter, Desiree. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce Gehl of Whitewater.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Mill Church, Stratford.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com






Published in Marshfield News Herald from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
