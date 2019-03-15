Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hokamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. "Joe" Hokamp


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph E. "Joe" Hokamp Obituary
Joseph "Joe" E. Hokamp

Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph "Joe" Edward Hokamp, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids passed into eternal life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Joe was surrounded by his wife Marion and his loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 and from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. A combined Rosary/Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hokamp family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Joe was born May 7, 1924 to Adam and Helen (Rosplock) Hokamp of Pittsville, WI. He completed 8th grade at St. Joachim's Catholic School in Pittsville. Joe married the love of his life, Marion Bathke on June 23, 1953 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They built their home in Wisconsin Rapids, where they have lived since 1957. It was in Wisconsin Rapids that they started and raised their family.

He spent his working life as a farmer, raking cranberry marshes, and working for the Wood County Highway department. His two most rewarding jobs were owning and operating Joe's Woodshed and Hokamp's Drive-In, which he and Marion owned for 19 years. He was an active member at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Joe's second love of his life was his Red Farmall H 1947 tractor. He loved to joke and tease people, spend time with his family, watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in musicals, participate in soccer, baseball, softball, hockey, basketball, track, golf, and cross country. Joe attended 13 NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball Final Four Championships. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and solitaire, wood working, caning chairs and refinishing furniture, puzzles, latch hook rugs, traveling, gardening, and growing flowers. He is loved and will be deeply missed.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Marion; his children: Cindy (Gerry) Holberg, John (Rosemary) Hokamp, Marcy (Dale) Freeberg, Mary (John) Benbow Jr., and Debby (Kevin) Wilderman; his ten grandchildren; and his three plus one on the way, great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Kleifgen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now