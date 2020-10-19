Joseph Padour
Marshfield - Joseph Padour, 96, passed peacefully into eternity with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with family by his side.
Joseph was born on July 6th 1924 in Park Falls, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Basta) Padour. After graduating from Crandon High School in 1942, Joe worked for his brother-in-law, Jack Morrison in the logging industry. Joe proudly served his country during World War II. On May 8th, 1943 he joined the US Navy and was assigned to serve on the USS Leutze 481 which was commissioned in the Pacific Theater. On board the Destroyer USS Leutze, he was part of 5 amphibious operations and 2 major sea battles before the ship was fatally struck by a Japanese Kamikaze. The ship was disabled "but by working together, the officers and crew, saved the ship and managed to steam into safe anchorage at only 5 knots, but by her own power". After his military service, Joe attended Marquette University and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering Degree.
He married his beautiful wife Frankie Lou (Gumm-Quesinberry) on June 14, 1958 and they had four children. Joe's career involved many moves for the family, but after retirement they settled back in their home town of Crandon. Joe played many instruments, including the guitar, trumpet, with a special talent for playing the harmonica. He and Frankie were skilled polka dancers, enjoying the big bands all over Wisconsin and winning many trophies. He was a member of the Toastmasters International and Gideon International for several years, and was a life time member of the Presbyterian Church.
Joseph is survived by his five children: Step-son William (Sheron) Quesinberry of Crandon, Robert Padour of Neenah, Janet Padour of Kiel, Joseph (Chelsea) Padour of Chilton, and Susan Padour of De Pere. Grandchildren Wendel (Jennifer) Quesinberry , Shane Quesinberry, Michael "Zeb" Quesinberry, Timi Quesinberry, Michael Jaremba, Rachel Padour, Abigail Padour, Dominic (Joanne) Luchini, Donovan Luchini, Justine Luchini, Devlyn Luchini, and David Padour. Sister Blanche (Padour) Mulry and further survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his wife of almost 40 years, Frankie Lou; step-son, Michael W. Quesinberry; parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Padour; siblings,Edward Padour, William Padour, Elsie (Padour) Dumond, Stella (Padour) Morrison, Charles Padour, and Doris (Padour) Stiles.
A walk through visitation will be held on Friday October 23rd at 11:00am with a service at 12:00pm, both at Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon, followed by Interment at the Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon with military honors.
