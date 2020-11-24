Joyce E Cook
Marshfield - Age 96, of Marshfield formerly Spencer, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Three Oaks Health Center in Marshfield under the care of Ascension Hospice.
Committal services will be held privately by family in West Spencer Cemetery in the Town of Sherman with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating.
Joyce was born on April 13, 1924 in Central Wisconsin. She was employed at Artcraft Homes in Spencer building trailer home. On June 20, 1942, she was united in marriage to Emery Cook in Spencer.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer.
Joyce had many hobbies which included traveling and going on trips. She loved to travel anywhere and everywhere; she has been to Nashville, Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed going bowling and playing cards and Bingo. She was very talented in the kitchen when it came to cooking and baking.
She is survived by her children, Mike Cook of Spencer, Dennis Cook of Spencer and Gary (Tammy) Cook of Owen; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Emery and numerous brothers and sisters in law.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com
to share thoughts and condolences.