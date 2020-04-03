|
Joyce P. Reckner
Town of Eau Pleine - Joyce P. Reckner, 90, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Country Terrace Assisted Living, Stratford.
Private family memorial services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, March Rapids, with Rev. Philip Wilde officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, is assisting the family.
Joyce was born on February 12, 1930 in the Town of Holton, Marathon County, to Rudolph and Rose (Brunner) Paul. She was a 1947 graduate of Abbotsford High School. She was united in marriage to Leon A. Reckner on May 22, 1948 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Milan. He died on July 4, 2018.
Joyce and her husband farmed in the Town of Eau Pleine. She was an active member of Emmanuel Ltheran Church and the Ladies Aid.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Rita) Reckner of Leavenworth, IN, Dale (Deborah) Reckner of Stillwater, MN, Carol (Gerry) Camp of Friendship and John (LeAnne) Reckner of Stratford. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Donald (Dorothy) Paul and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leola and Robert Seelow, all of Stratford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter-in-law, Jolene Reckner, and 2 sisters, Elaine Noonan and Verna Hoefs.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020